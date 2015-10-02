ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Light of Jah

Light of Jah is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain whose name is often used interchangeably with Jack Herer, but may also refer to a Jack Herer and Afghani hybrid. This hybridized rendition still leans toward the sativa side with uplifting effects that fuel creativity and positive moods. Its flavor is a sweet combination of tropical fruit and hashy, peppery spice. 

Avatar for bakerman
Member since 2012
A strain with very impressive genetics, perhaps not as popular as it should be. I was fortunate enough to get hold of some high grade LoJ, if you get a chance to try this I would definitely recommend it. I think it comes from a mostly sativa haze background but it's not like any haze I've ever tr...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for DrNnja
Member since 2014
I live in Colorado so have the luxury of being able to shop for herb. I've been on the hunt for my "perfect" sativa. Most give me anxiety, at least for awhile, and when I'm out adventuring in nature and the mountains, I don't want to feel anxious at all. I just bought LOJ for the first time, and it ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KamloopsBlazers
Member since 2015
Holy f****** shit felt like my balls were on fire!!! Great stuff...
Euphoric
Avatar for sfsurfer87
Member since 2016
The effects are mainly cerebral with a mildly euphoric body high. This strain leaves you feeling uplifted and energized yet also remaining surprisingly clear headed. Very good daytime strain for when you need to be active. Similar effects as J1, XJ-13, Jack Herer.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for snakemittens
Member since 2015
The high set on in about 10 minutes. at first the was a very heady rush followed by a nice calming but energetic body high. I had major cotton mouth however. the biggest downside of the strain for me was the taste, didn't make me gag but enough for me not to get it again. I give it a strong 7 out of...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Afghani
Jack Herer
Light of Jah

