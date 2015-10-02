Light of Jah is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain whose name is often used interchangeably with Jack Herer, but may also refer to a Jack Herer and Afghani hybrid. This hybridized rendition still leans toward the sativa side with uplifting effects that fuel creativity and positive moods. Its flavor is a sweet combination of tropical fruit and hashy, peppery spice.
