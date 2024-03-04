Lilac Wine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lilac Wine.
Lilac Wine strain effects
Lilac Wine strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Lilac Wine reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........3
March 4, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
FIRE AF!!! IF YOUR DISPO SELLS K SAVAGE I HIGHLY RECOMMEND GETTING THIS STRAIN!!!!! or any strain by them is phenomenal!! I LOVE lilac wine by k savage!! they sell it here in tacoma WA at zips! I recommend this strain to anyone and everyone. whether your a noob or an OG smoker, you will feel the wonderful effects of lilac wine. it will forever be one of my top 3 strains I love, along with gelato. hope this review helps.
O........h
June 26, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Lilac wine feels like a comforting hug of sunshine. With each hit, you’ll feel the tingles spread through your body and a soothing calmness take over. I have ADHD & OCD and this calms my mind and makes me feel grounded, comforted, and artistic ੈ✩‧₊˚
j........f
April 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Relaxing and uplifting
b........h
September 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Strong, the description of this being for ‘experienced users’ should be heeded. Excellent for sleep, pain, anxiety and making love.
s........a
September 18, 2024
Aroused
Happy
I love the way this weed makes me feel! Perfect for winding down, relaxing, and feeling in your body. It’s like a weighted blanket but yet I feel light (and tingly!). Get it if you can.
h........5
September 12, 2024
Giggly
Talkative
Absolutely in love with this strain, one of the best tasting weeds I’ve ever tried.