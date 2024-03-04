stock photo similar to Lilac Wine
Lilac Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between reportedly Oooze (aka Oreoz) and Gelato 45. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lilac Wine is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by K Savage, the average price of Lilac Wine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lilac Wine’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lilac Wine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lilac Wine strain effects
Lilac Wine strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Lilac Wine strain reviews6
L........3
March 4, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
O........h
June 26, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
j........f
April 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed