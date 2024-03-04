FIRE AF!!! IF YOUR DISPO SELLS K SAVAGE I HIGHLY RECOMMEND GETTING THIS STRAIN!!!!! or any strain by them is phenomenal!! I LOVE lilac wine by k savage!! they sell it here in tacoma WA at zips! I recommend this strain to anyone and everyone. whether your a noob or an OG smoker, you will feel the wonderful effects of lilac wine. it will forever be one of my top 3 strains I love, along with gelato. hope this review helps.