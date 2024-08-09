Lilikoi reviews
Lilikoi strain effects
Lilikoi strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........n
August 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
Good. Makes me wanna dance!
H........g
April 18, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Nug structure was very nice and it smelt and looked very good, pretty smooth smoke when rolled as a pure. 8.4 out of 10 from me