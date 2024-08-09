Lilikoi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cloud and Lychee Blossom. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lilikoi is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Garden, the average price of Lilikoi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lilikoi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lilikoi, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







