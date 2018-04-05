Lime Tart by Wolf Genetics is a strain with undisclosed genetics and an enticing terpene profile. Laying into the body with heavy effects, Lime Tart relaxes and centers the consumer, leaving good vibes and sweet thoughts in the mind while unknotting physical tension. At the right dose, Lime Tart is exceptionally social, spurring mellow yet heady conversation while sharing in the lemon-lime cheesecake flavor this strain has become famous for. The lush plants finish flowering in approximately 60 to 70 days and is sure to excite the palates of new and seasoned cannabis consumers alike.