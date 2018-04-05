ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lime Tart
  4. Reviews

Lime Tart reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lime Tart.

Reviews

5

Avatar for kaybudz420
Member since 2017
very smooth smoke, relaxed sensation, very enjoyable, nice terpy taste, overall satisfying strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Flarestarchild
Member since 2019
Super relaxing. Makes music sound amazing . Citrus, clean, scent up close, and pungent far away, however that happens.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for West420199
Member since 2018
Beautiful flower most definitely!! The smell is so particular , the high for me as well the The guests I was hosting , was amazing in a class of its own !! Highly recommend guys !!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for chilexer
Member since 2018
Insane strain, blows my mind. Hardy and big yielding, highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Probably some of the tastiest strains I have tried. No doubt this is a unique set of flavors. Tastes like lemon, Limes, Sprite and cheesecake. Powerful Indica effect but still kept my mind stimulated. Really helped me relax and sleep well with my PTSD and Insomnia. Love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused