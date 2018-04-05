Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Probably some of the tastiest strains I have tried.
No doubt this is a unique set of flavors.
Tastes like lemon, Limes, Sprite and cheesecake.
Powerful Indica effect but still kept my mind stimulated.
Really helped me relax and sleep well with my
PTSD and Insomnia.
Love it!