Lit is an indica-dominant hybrid (70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Tahoe OG × Runtz, typically testing between 25–31% THC. This modern dessert-style cultivar delivers a rich, terpene-forward profile featuring sweet, creamy fruit and bright citrus layered over classic kushy pine and earthy undertones. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Lit offers a flavorful and well-balanced experience. Expect a fast-acting, euphoric head high that promotes focus and mood elevation, followed by a smooth, relaxing body calm. Potent yet approachable, Lit is ideal for unwinding while staying mentally engaged. If you've tried this strain, please leave a review!