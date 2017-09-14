ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Locktite
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.

Effects

    Reviews

    68

    Avatar for hjointsmoke
    Member since 2016
    This is a pretty strong bud, good upbeat and sense of well being. Found it to be good anytime day or night, helps with pain and a lack of appetite while still providing a social, cerebral buzz. Can def make you want to lay down after a while, other than that it isnt a lazy bud at all. Good medicine ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for raisinbran
    Member since 2015
    Locktite is surprising; sometimes it hits hard, sometimes it’s a smoother ride. A dense, brown bud, when it’s on it's on. Smoking Locktite seems to provide a much more heady experience than vaping, which is decidedly mellower. When smoked, Locktite has been known to provide an equally stoned and upb...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for CaptBasch
    Member since 2016
    I tried a bit of this one night and I have to say I've never laughed so hard on YouTube in my life. Cow Chop made me lose my shit on this strain. However it did make me very anxious when I went outside so I recommend staying in your own home.
    Reported
    feelings
    GigglyHappy
    Avatar for PuddinOne
    Member since 2015
    Nice nighttime high for me. It might make some more sensitive to getting jacked up on sativa strains a little restless for a nighttime smoke. One word relaxed!
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for BurninateDabs
    Member since 2016
    Very head high. I do love the gorilla glue strains, I've never had the pleasure of smoking the other parent Mt Rainier but ugh I just love it. Diesel aroma, I picked up Locktite budder tonight because I remember how bomb the flower was from almost a year ago. This is in my top 5 hybrids.
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Mt. Rainier
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Original Glue
    parent
    Strain
    Locktite

    Photos

