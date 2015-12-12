As beautiful as the snowcapped mountain this strain was named after, the resinous Mt. Rainier hybrid was bred by RedEyed Genetics and hails from the Pacific Northwest. Northern Lights #5 meets White Lotus to create these frosty flowers that unleash scents of sweet citrus and fresh pine. This hybrid is great for daytime use, but don’t overdo it if you intend to stay functional and productive.
Mt. Rainier
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12