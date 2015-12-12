ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
As beautiful as the snowcapped mountain this strain was named after, the resinous Mt. Rainier hybrid was bred by RedEyed Genetics and hails from the Pacific Northwest. Northern Lights #5 meets White Lotus to create these frosty flowers that unleash scents of sweet citrus and fresh pine. This hybrid is great for daytime use, but don’t overdo it if you intend to stay functional and productive.

Avatar for Coopdawg
Member since 2016
I picked up half oz of this for roughly $70 and since the first time I rolled it in paper and smoked it, it's been my favorite strain in my recreational habit. It's definitely Indica Dominant and you will feel that immediately. When it hits me I immediately feel the tensions and stress I dealt with...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for eatingcookies
Member since 2013
One of the features of this strain is touted to be arousal. Boy does it deliver. I gave my husband a few of the best nights of his life on this strain and had a damn good time myself. Lady sexy time approved! I literally can’t use this strain for any other reason... not one I could use out and about...
ArousedEnergeticHappy
Avatar for bsniper253
Member since 2016
It was a very relaxed happy high. very euphoric and not sleepy, definitely something to smoke during the day. very tasty.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
This strain is unbelievably gentle and puts your head straight on the positive path. It's also good for day time use, especially hiking in a beautiful area in the spring with the world's sweetest and happiest dogs!
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for BOHICASNAFU
Member since 2016
truthfully 3 1/2 stars This strain leaves no doubt as to what it is as it smells strong from the minute you open up the package. Within minutes the room will take on the smell, woodsy and skunky are great descriptors as the smell is nearly overwhelming. However, once you get past that the bud itsel...
RelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
White Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Strain
Mt. Rainier
Strain child
Locktite
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Mt. RainierUser uploaded image of Mt. Rainier
