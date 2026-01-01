Lollipop is an indica-dominant hybrid (70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Cinderella 99 × Romulan, typically testing between 16–25% THC depending on the batch. This flavorful cultivar delivers a sweet, candy-like profile with notes of blueberry, fruity sugar, and subtle citrus layered over light earthy spice. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, it offers a smooth and enjoyable experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that sparks creativity and happiness before settling into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Balanced yet soothing, Lollipop is ideal for unwinding, stress relief, or enjoying a sweet, dessert-style session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!