HybridTHC 20%CBD

London Marker

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • London Marker effects are mostly calming.

    London Marker potency is higher THC than average.

London Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Permanent Marker. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. London Marker is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of London Marker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about London Marker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Marker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

London Marker strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Hungry

Sleepy

London Marker strain reviews1

October 26, 2024
Good Hybrid Bud. Stronger than I expected to be 20% but definitely would buy again
1 person found this helpful
