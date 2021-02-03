Loading…
Lost Cause reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lost Cause.

Lost Cause effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches

Lost Cause reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pepper
25% of people taste the flavor pepper

ReviewsNo Reviews

