Lost Cause

THC 17%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Lost Cause is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lost Cause. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Lost Cause effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 17 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Lost Cause reviews: 2

