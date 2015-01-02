We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 42%
Focused 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
84
Saltykelsey
Member since 2019
Has some of the migraine killing power of a sativa while still making me sleepy and winding down my nervous system to hibernate.
Connor had like two hits and fell tf asleep and had like a four hour nap. Good stuff.
My absolute favorite strain! Had to look a bit to find it as I had originally had it in the form of an infused joint which was amazing but hard to find again. Laughed harder than I thought I could! Overall, a euphoric and uplifting way to spend a night.
Guerrilla Glue is has been my go to since I got my medical card. Then I found out out my local dispensary has this strain, and read the reviews on here. Man I’m glad I tried it. For me it was a happy high with a nice touch of body mellow. I’m seriously enjoying the evenings with this stuff.
Dare I say this is the one of the worst strains I’ve ever had. Wow. It’s so bad it made me contemplate if I even liked weed. If you smoke a lot of weed this feeling is one of those feelings that can drive you insane. Idk what it was but this strain sucks. Thumbs down. Not cool. Not chill. words coul...
This strain mad me so anxious! I literally felt like I was dying. I went into one of the local dispensary and decided to get this strain since it was a $5 per roll LOL. I usually research or ask someone about the effect of strains before buying but this day it slipped my mind. Smoking this screwed ...
Reminiscent of,GG, but with that Sativa lift. Excellent for being medicated while entertaining, minimal couch lock. Excellent pain control. Pleasant Terp profile. Lemony with dark tobacco and clove notes. Slight delay in lift with flower, tread lightly until you feel the load. Not for newbies.