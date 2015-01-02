ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lost Coast OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lost Coast OG.

Effects

63 people reported 390 effects
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 42%
Focused 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

84

Avatar for Saltykelsey
Member since 2019
Has some of the migraine killing power of a sativa while still making me sleepy and winding down my nervous system to hibernate. Connor had like two hits and fell tf asleep and had like a four hour nap. Good stuff.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GreenGiantess
Member since 2019
My absolute favorite strain! Had to look a bit to find it as I had originally had it in the form of an infused joint which was amazing but hard to find again. Laughed harder than I thought I could! Overall, a euphoric and uplifting way to spend a night.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Skinslippy
Member since 2019
Guerrilla Glue is has been my go to since I got my medical card. Then I found out out my local dispensary has this strain, and read the reviews on here. Man I’m glad I tried it. For me it was a happy high with a nice touch of body mellow. I’m seriously enjoying the evenings with this stuff.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LJett
Member since 2018
have not tried yet but hopefully it helps me. sounds like it will
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for Dr.k.j.bigblunt
Member since 2019
Dare I say this is the one of the worst strains I’ve ever had. Wow. It’s so bad it made me contemplate if I even liked weed. If you smoke a lot of weed this feeling is one of those feelings that can drive you insane. Idk what it was but this strain sucks. Thumbs down. Not cool. Not chill. words coul...
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for Cydneecyd1
Member since 2019
This strain mad me so anxious! I literally felt like I was dying. I went into one of the local dispensary and decided to get this strain since it was a $5 per roll LOL. I usually research or ask someone about the effect of strains before buying but this day it slipped my mind. Smoking this screwed ...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for OkieGranny
Member since 2019
Reminiscent of,GG, but with that Sativa lift. Excellent for being medicated while entertaining, minimal couch lock. Excellent pain control. Pleasant Terp profile. Lemony with dark tobacco and clove notes. Slight delay in lift with flower, tread lightly until you feel the load. Not for newbies.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
This is solid stuff. Tastes ish like a cousin of gg#4. Gives energy almost sativa feeling. Looks ok, burns ok. Another high end road weed. Careful rookies.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryUplifted