This one is fit for the royal court. Louis Faced is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank that combines the genetics of two stellar OGs—Louis XIII and Face Off OG bx1—into its own wonderful personality. The Archive team highlights the strain's "astringent loud lemon sol flavor," making Louis Faced a great choice for OG fans looking for an alternative to the earthier, more dank varieties. We recommend enjoying Louis Faced in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Louis Faced, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

