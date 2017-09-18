ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Purple Sour Diesel

Hybrid

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Sour Diesel is a fast-acting, heavy-hitting hybrid. A cross between a sativa, Sour Diesel, and an indica, Purple Kush, Purple Sour Diesel embodies the full force of both strains. Great for nighttime smoking, this strain has a quick onset and a distinctly medicated feel. Featuring heavy head effects and a slight body high, Purple Sour Diesel will energize your mind while leaving you physically relaxed. This strain features a sour, fruity aroma similar to sour grapes.

Effects

1463 reported effects from 186 people
Euphoric 56%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

255

Avatar for sthoopth
Member since 2016
Wow, okay, this strand is crazy-insane. I hit it out of a bong, and have been blasted for hours. Definitely one of my favorites! Great taste, too. Makes me want to read and discuss politics and major world issues.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for dcamp26
Member since 2012
Very smooth milky smoke but still manages to pack a punch. I love the grape-diesel smell. Looks like Sour D just purple tinted and more of a purple smell. It makes you very medicated yet still focused. It had the sativa effects in the eyes but calming mellow mood of an indica. Good hybrid.
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for KarialCrimson
Member since 2013
I used Psd to wash away my problems with my bipolar disorder and it worked 100% I was calmer, happier, and all around relaxed. No mood spikes and it was almost impossible for me to get super low because I'd be laughing and having a good time.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Mathewruhigh
Member since 2015
This is great for someone's first smoke like it was for me, because it won't hit you right away instead it slowly begins to creep in then after about 20 min that's when it hits hard but it won't leave you scared from any changes in "gravity" instead the first effects to kick in are that your mind st...
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for qveenkvsh
Member since 2016
I felt relaxed and pain relieved when smoking sour purp.. made me a little silly too haha. I like this strain. especially after an anxiety filled day
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Purple Sour Diesel
Strain child
Love Is Love
child

Photos

