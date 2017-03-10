ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
744 people reported 6261 effects
Euphoric 65%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 51%
Creative 42%
Stress 40%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%

From my experience its very good strain if you want that Happy, giggly, and dizzy strong high. Its really good to smoke with friends too becauce you get talky!
LSD. Great body high. Had an Apple after made my day
This strain is one of my favorites! It makes me focused/energized, but not wired. My depression seems to fade away for a good couple hours after just a few hits out of a bowl. If your looking for something that helps elevate your mood, and leaves in a state of a motivated honey badger- you’ll love t...
Don’t let the name fool you, you won’t trip. LSD smells unlike any strain I’ve ever smelled before and the taste really sticks with you after you hit it. The high is incredible. It’s extremely euphoric and relaxing while also being uplifting and makes you want to go exploring or do something new. Wo...
Really psychedelic Indica. Unique effect. I felt relaxed and like in a bubble. Good to watch some really crazy cartoons or psychedelic stuff.
As someone who usually only uses straight indicates because I cannot tolerate sativas, this is a really good daytime strain for me. I can smoke this and not worry about feeling like I'm going to fall asleep, it's great for me to smoke and then do chores or even anything I've been p putting off as it...
This is one of my favorites. I have chronic fatigue and this one really helps me get stuff done around the house &amp; I'm happy while doing it!!!
