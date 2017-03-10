ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

744 people reported 6261 effects
Euphoric 65%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 51%
Creative 42%
Stress 40%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%

Avatar for Goove
Member since 2012
LSD, Strong, long lasting, 100% positive effects. Dry mouth just like most strains. If youre complaining you dont deserve it.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Ckarv
Member since 2011
At first glance of the buds I noticed that LSD was one of the most crystally and sparkly bud I have ever seen! The buds were good sized, dense, very light green with nice orange hairs. The trichomes were nearly a full millimeter long with the trich heads easily visible with the naked eye! This strai...
EuphoricSleepyUplifted
Avatar for italianprincess420
Member since 2014
My first time trying "LSD". Wow. Great body buzz. Lovely lovely strain. Tastes delicious. smoked and ran errands and got locked out of my car and would usually be freaking out but I was calm. Got unlocked, THEN at 7/11 (which is thankfully by my house) my battery died. had a great night laughing at ...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Doktor_Sleepless
Member since 2014
I am a heavy recreational smoker in the Denver area (+/- 1gm/day, 4-7 days/week, smoking with occasional vaping), and have been a smoker for quite a long time. It is rare to encounter a strain like this. First, the potency is phenomenal. Even with a high tolerance, it produced a lot of the classic a...
ArousedCreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Heavy Hitter! This strain has yet to be tested for THC content, but I can tell just by the look of it, it has some decent frostiness. Theres orange hairs wrapping it self around the each puffed out dark green leafs. The calyx's don't lie, very tight nugs properly cured to a heavy but not to flaky co...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
LSD
First strain child
Sour LSD
child
Second strain child
White LSD
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

