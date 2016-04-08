A strain bred with medical patients in mind, Luca Brasi x Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid rich in CBD. Bred in Denver, Colorado by The Bank, this strain can snuff out pain and deliver a mild clear-headed high from its low THC content. The dense dark green buds will release aromas of lemon and diesel with skunky undertones.
