- Pine
- Herbal
- Peppery
Lucid Bolt is a functional indica-dominant hybrid bred to brighten the mind and relax the body. These genetics were cultivated by Paradise Seeds and have become exceptionally popular with all-day consumers seeking a strain that is mentally alert but kind on the extremities. This strain finishes relatively quickly, coming to maturity in approximately 8 to 9 weeks.
