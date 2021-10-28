Hybrid Sativa leaning (but it felt pretty balanced to me), not very dank. There is a fruity smell, not as strong smelling as Durban Poison or Starfire Chem. Fruity pebble taste, not weedy tasting at all. Nice high, uplifted feeling, laughed a lot. I think I am starting to notice good trends in the terps I like for certain reasons. Myrcene is a true decongestant. I was congested for a while after vaping (I don’t usually vape and I was congested RIGHT after that ever since.) Everytime I smoke something with myrcene in it I can FINALLY cough up some of the mucus in my lungs! Slept very well! Very balanced hybrid, energy when I was up but I felt my whole body relax when I sat down. Like gravity was squashing me into the couch lol.