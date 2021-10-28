Lucinda Williams reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lucinda Williams.
Lucinda Williams strain effects
Lucinda Williams strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
Lucinda Williams reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
M........3
October 28, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Look. I dont even like weed and I love Lucinda Williams. You know those annoying ass people who insist "U just gotta find ur strain br0"? you just gotta get this strain bro. Pretty much everything else I've tried makes my chronic pain worse, makes me feel stressed for no reason, makes me feel like I there's something I need to get done. I have an overactive mind and weed always exacerbates it. except for my girl Lucinda. She's perfect. Make sure you have plenty of snacks and a comfy place to relax ;) I wanna note, people say it's energizing, and I agree, partly. It doesn't make me sleepy, but it relaxes me enough that I can sleep. but I can also stay up and hang out with no problem.
H........8
November 13, 2020
Just what I needed for my anxiety/depression! Eases my mind without fogging it. Relaxes my muscles without making me tired. Probably my favorite so far!
c........e
August 15, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So so so good. I’ve been using this strain in the mornings to help with my PTSD and OCD symptoms which manifest in the morning and trigger panic attacks which can sometimes make it nearly impossible for me to get to work on time. This strain works wonders by imparting instant euphoria and calm. But do keep in mind it can be extremely cerebrally uplifting so unless you’re an experienced toker don’t use this first thing before work ;) I also tore my ACL while out mountain biking and still have aches and inflammation from reconstruction
s........n
June 18, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Damn! Look, I smoke smoke, and have since I was a young teenager. My husband grabbed me some of this yesterday, so I indulged in a blunt, and never in my life... I'm still up, haven't slept a wink, and I know my poor husband wishes I'd shut up 😂😂😂
T........9
January 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hybrid Sativa leaning (but it felt pretty balanced to me), not very dank. There is a fruity smell, not as strong smelling as Durban Poison or Starfire Chem. Fruity pebble taste, not weedy tasting at all. Nice high, uplifted feeling, laughed a lot. I think I am starting to notice good trends in the terps I like for certain reasons. Myrcene is a true decongestant. I was congested for a while after vaping (I don’t usually vape and I was congested RIGHT after that ever since.) Everytime I smoke something with myrcene in it I can FINALLY cough up some of the mucus in my lungs! Slept very well! Very balanced hybrid, energy when I was up but I felt my whole body relax when I sat down. Like gravity was squashing me into the couch lol.
m........1
January 4, 2021
good looking good tasting it's probably should get a 4 point something grade 4 seems to low 5 to high. nice smooth relaxed high. pretty smooth and tasty. I'm smoking an 8th from Gleaf. Def good job growing on there end.
w........i
December 7, 2020
Big frosty nugs and the aroma is superb. The smoke is strong and the high is instant. It’s on my top 20 list
x........2
August 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
tbh…, first time buying medical flower.. rolled it up the smallest blunt i’ve ever seen. have of a nug and it had me all the way to pluto. such a great !!strain if you need something to lift you up! this had me laughing so hard lol. love it so much .. taste so good too :D