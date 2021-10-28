Look. I dont even like weed and I love Lucinda Williams. You know those annoying ass people who insist "U just gotta find ur strain br0"? you just gotta get this strain bro. Pretty much everything else I've tried makes my chronic pain worse, makes me feel stressed for no reason, makes me feel like I there's something I need to get done. I have an overactive mind and weed always exacerbates it. except for my girl Lucinda. She's perfect. Make sure you have plenty of snacks and a comfy place to relax ;) I wanna note, people say it's energizing, and I agree, partly. It doesn't make me sleepy, but it relaxes me enough that I can sleep. but I can also stay up and hang out with no problem.