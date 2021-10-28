stock photo similar to Lucinda Williams
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with Cindy 99 as one confirmed parent, and strong consensus that Cindy 99 was crossed with William's Wonder. Sources are confident Lucinda Williams was made by crossing C99 with The White. Either way this is a cerebral, uplifting, euphoric marijuana strain. Strong THC fans take note: Lucinda Williams THC can read up into the 24-29% range. Small, milky white trichomes and thin ambered colored hairs are standard on this strain's dense, dark green buds. Fresh, lingering earth and woody aromas with pine and menthol notes make way for a smoke known for sweet berry, minty, floral exhales. The effects of Lucinda Williams come on quickly, and smokers rave about the focus, euphoria, and energy of this strain. Joyful, great for socializing, the Lucinda Williams high is calmly energetic without the buzzy caffeinated feel.

Lucinda Williams strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Energetic

Uplifted

Lucinda Williams strain flavors

Lemon

Diesel

Berry

Lucinda Williams strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
Lucinda Williams strain reviews22

October 28, 2021
Look. I dont even like weed and I love Lucinda Williams. You know those annoying ass people who insist "U just gotta find ur strain br0"? you just gotta get this strain bro. Pretty much everything else I've tried makes my chronic pain worse, makes me feel stressed for no reason, makes me feel like I there's something I need to get done. I have an overactive mind and weed always exacerbates it. except for my girl Lucinda. She's perfect. Make sure you have plenty of snacks and a comfy place to relax ;) I wanna note, people say it's energizing, and I agree, partly. It doesn't make me sleepy, but it relaxes me enough that I can sleep. but I can also stay up and hang out with no problem.
20 people found this helpful
November 13, 2020
Just what I needed for my anxiety/depression! Eases my mind without fogging it. Relaxes my muscles without making me tired. Probably my favorite so far!
10 people found this helpful
August 15, 2021
So so so good. I’ve been using this strain in the mornings to help with my PTSD and OCD symptoms which manifest in the morning and trigger panic attacks which can sometimes make it nearly impossible for me to get to work on time. This strain works wonders by imparting instant euphoria and calm. But do keep in mind it can be extremely cerebrally uplifting so unless you’re an experienced toker don’t use this first thing before work ;) I also tore my ACL while out mountain biking and still have aches and inflammation from reconstruction
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight