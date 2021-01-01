Black Banana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Fire Cookies and Blackberry Kush. This powerhouse strain produces big, frosty nuggets with vivid color profiles. When smoking Black Banana Cookies, you can expect to taste tropical bananas and berries with just a hint of cookie flavor.
Strain Details
Black Banana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Fire Cookies and Blackberry Kush. This powerhouse strain produces big, frosty nuggets with vivid color profiles. When smoking Black Banana Cookies, you can expect to taste tropical bananas and berries with just a hint of cookie flavor.