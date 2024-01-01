stock photo similar to Lunch Money
Lunch Money
Lunch Money is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Money Gun and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lunch Money is known for its moderately high THC content, typically ranging from 18% to 22%, making this strain a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lunch Money features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Lunch Money typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Lunch Money's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lunch Money, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lunch MoneyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lunch Money strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lunch Money products near you
Similar to Lunch Money near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—