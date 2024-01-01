stock photo similar to Lunch Money
Hybrid

Lunch Money

Lunch Money is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Money Gun and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lunch Money is known for its moderately high THC content, typically ranging from 18% to 22%, making this strain a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lunch Money features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Lunch Money typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Lunch Money's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lunch Money, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.




Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Lunch Money

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Lunch Money strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Lunch Money strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lunch Money products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lunch Money near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lunch Money strain reviews2

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight