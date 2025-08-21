MAC Melon
MAC Melon effects are mostly calming.
MAC Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Melon OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. MAC Melon is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Apothecarium, the average price of MAC Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about MAC Melon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed MAC Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
MAC Melon strain effects
MAC Melon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
