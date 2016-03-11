ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Madman OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Madman OG.

Reviews

46

Avatar for ddurbanpoison
Member since 2017
this strain is great. relaxing and calming effects. It has an earthy and coffee taste.
Avatar for b2bgweeks
Member since 2019
Top 3!* no debate.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for genia1111
Member since 2019
I'm in sales and this is absolutely perfect👊💥 for sales anxiety. Commission sales can be rough. Perfect wake and wnd of my day. Hit my top 5 picks for sure !
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for heattwave
Member since 2016
It’s like burning tree bark. Nice weed for any occasion.
Avatar for wade0435
Member since 2015
This strain didn't agree with me. It was supposed to be relaxing and euphoric. That didn't happen with me. It was more of an electric/tense feeling.
Avatar for Uhhhhiforgot
Member since 2018
Very good strain, must try for any indica lovers. Just wanted to lay down and chill, that stick kind of high. Definitely for if you have nothing to do
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Stringup
Member since 2018
Clean flavorful hits, super potent buds that instantly transform you into a relaxed and calm state.. if youre sharing with a friend expect alot of giggles and good times but be careful....a big spliff is gonna take you straight to dreamland before you know it.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for landonii24
Member since 2014
Gets me feelin right at night
