Hybrid

Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep. 

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Another great Indica for getting much needed sleep/relaxation. Madman OG has a deep green hue and sour/piney scent. After a few weeks hiatus, I decided to give some new strains a try, and Madman came highly recommended. Madman's smoke is rich and my experiences conclude that the high is slow to take...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kokopu92
Member since 2016
Relaxed me and helped me sleep.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for greenRegan
Member since 2014
Bomb starin. Wonderful anytime.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for moemann24
Member since 2016
I came home from a long stressful day at work and smoke some madman. My stress was relieved instantly.👍🏾
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for prendelo507
Member since 2017
I loved it !! It's seriously amazing. I have intense insomnia and anxiety yet this manages to relax me so well that I sleep soundly and awake well rested. It won't make you sleepy though it'll just relax you so don't worry if you're in a social setting/using in the daytime. It's a miracle for me tbh...
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
