Magic Carpet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lebowski and 88G13HP. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a captivating and balanced experience that can transport you to a world of relaxation and euphoria. Magic Carpet earned its name from its enchanting effects that can make you feel like you're floating on a mystical journey. With an average THC content of 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Magic Carpet's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and inspiring creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Magic Carpet when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Magic Carpet features flavors like pineapple, citrus, and sweet notes, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, contributing to its fresh and invigorating aroma. The average price of Magic Carpet typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Carpet, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.