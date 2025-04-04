Magic Gum Drops reviews
Magic Gum Drops strain effects
c........5
4 days ago
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Magic gum drops is truly magical. It’s a little gassy, and really sweet and berry/grape juice on the exhale. It’s deliciously relaxing and euphoric, but still leaves me pretty clear headed. One of my all time favorite strains that I can’t get enough of.
r........8
2 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
this strain provides a magical sense of euphoria that i describe as light-headed ecstacy. It is more of an indica-dominant but it is suitable for any occasion. The flavour is like a clasic bubblegum and it has a really sweet after taste.🌈😛
m........0
December 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
this strain was absolute 🔥. Great taste, very smooth, with amazingly potent effects. Perfectly balanced cerebral/body buzz.