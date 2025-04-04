stock photo similar to Magic Gum Drops
Magic Gum Drops
Magic Gum Drops is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Bubblegum Sherb x Magic Marker. We are still learning about Magic Gum Drops’ effects and characteristics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Gum Drops, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Magic Gum Drops strain effects
Magic Gum Drops strain reviews3
c........5
4 days ago
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
r........8
2 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
m........0
December 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry