Magic Man is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Medicine Man and White Russian. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Magic Man is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Snowhigh Seeds, the average price of Magic Man typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Magic Man's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Magic Man, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.








