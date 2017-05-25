ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

White Russian

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

Effects

2882 reported effects from 360 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

511

Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
When I was a mere lad, my father warned me of the dangers of marijuana. He told me, "If I catch you stealing any of MY pot, I'll kick your scrawny little ass!" My father was an angry drunk with Vietnam flashbacks. He could have used some White Russian. However, with Russian in the name, he would hav...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for tdeek555
Member since 2014
Smoked just one bowl out of my pipe and i was gone. the high was almost instantaneous, and you could definitely tell it was a sativa dominant hybrid, but the indica was just the right amount. It kept me lit for pretty long, about 3-4 hours till i felt completely sober. definitely a great strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ianhq
Member since 2014
Smoked a small bit before starting a paper for a class. Next thing I knew 3 hours had passed and I was ten pages in. Shit gets done man.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
The only White Russian I've tried is through a local dispensary. I'm turned off by the fluffy leafy look of it. I finally gave it a shot after the selection lacked anything desirable. I am pleasantly shrodused by this indica dominant hybrid. I didn't realize just how strong the initial sativa onse...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ojromero88
Member since 2014
White Russian is definitely one of my favorite Sativa Dominant Hybrids. I usually smoke sativa for daytime use because it helps with my anxiety, mental stress. This strain was able to alleviate my symptoms within minutes. Depending on the quality of the Bud, you can feel the effects instantly. The ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Russian
First strain child
Serious Kush
child
Second strain child
White Choco
child

Photos

User uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White RussianUser uploaded image of White Russian
Most popular in