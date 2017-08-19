ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Mako Haze is named after the shark that has a reputation for speed and power, and the strain has the same reputation for its effects that come on quickly. This 75% sativa strain was created by Kiwiseeds and quickly became popular in the company’s native Amsterdam for its smooth smoke and energetic effects. It has also earned recognition in the U.S. as the 1st Prize winner in the sativa category at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup. Mako Haze is the product of breeding Haze with Kiwi Green. Like many fellow sativas, it’s a slow grower, flowering at 10-13 weeks, but produces a high yield of buds covered in sticky THC crystals. Testing has placed this strain’s THC content at over 19%.

Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
Mako haze was a pretty good bud, and could be useful for patients with depression because it got me up and going, with a rush of energy from the first hit. The high was similiar to sour diesel. The high lasted about 2 hours with an hour comedown afterwards. When smoked in excess this strain got me h...
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for ajuk2k
Member since 2014
Very dank Sativa ! It gave me a very heady and creative high which I love ! You can also just smoke a little and be pretty lifted my man ! We're going to need some bigger boat times !
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BioGirl3
Member since 2010
I really liked how i was functional during the day but still had relief. Plus it didn't make me appear high at all. I liked how focused I was and how much it helped me finish a term paper.
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for blczer0
Member since 2014
Pretty great strain. If you smoke a little bit, it'll provide a nice energetic high that eases your mind. If you smoke a lot, prepare to be really.. really high.
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for bartist
Member since 2016
I'm going to say this was a nice heavy hitting strain for me. No couch lock, but extremely spacey for the first couple of minutes! Mako Haze amazed!
EuphoricHappyUplifted
