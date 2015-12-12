Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Took me a few tokes to get into it, but I've come to appreciate that more and more - this makes it a good strain for sharing, and it's easy to attenuate your dose. After a few hits I found myself in a bright, lucid and upbeat state. Great for hanging with friends. Very stimulating for visual and aud...