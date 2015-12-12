ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malakoff.

Avatar for seasonedpro
Member since 2016
WOW 🤩 😳 😯 just WOW very strong! Wow! Nice!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Juanelnegrojuan
Member since 2018
Very relaxing and cerebral effect
Avatar for Kotturdottir
Member since 2016
Creativity boost. Talkative. Easy to focus. Amazing flavor. Easy to grow. Amazing!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for JackFlash712
Member since 2016
First time i tried it..i saw all thinks crossing inside a tube!!!. Very good taste too!! Very Energetic!!!Definitely i loved this strain!!
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for skipadee
Member since 2016
Not a very intense impact, but good for a mild uplift. No bad side effects but not really what I was looking for in a sativa. Could take it or leave it.
Avatar for Ryguy4477
Member since 2016
Not a bad little bud. Daytime smoke for sure. Light, but very relaxing. For anxiety I recommend. No post purchase remorse. Also from eden in toronto by lonny
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Processean93
Member since 2016
Took me a few tokes to get into it, but I've come to appreciate that more and more - this makes it a good strain for sharing, and it's easy to attenuate your dose. After a few hits I found myself in a bright, lucid and upbeat state. Great for hanging with friends. Very stimulating for visual and aud...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for AlgoFacil123
Member since 2016
FocusedRelaxedUplifted