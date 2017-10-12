ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Tiger
Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger is a resinous flower created from two Thai strains and two separate Malawi cuts. Bred by Ace Seeds, this pure sativa flower is a complex blend of Koh Chang Thai and Hmong Thai crossed with Malawi and 3rd Generation Malawi. This powerful sativa is not for beginners, as it offers long-lasting stimulating effects often with a potent psychedelic bent. With a terpene profile that is bright with notes of floral spice and tart lemon, its vigorous physical and mental effects make this a sativa of the highest caliber. This strain’s long sativa lineage comes with a long 11 to 14 week flowering time.

Avatar for Pancakesauce
Member since 2017
Just ripped into some Golden Tiger. Anxiety and stress melted away followed by an extremely invigorating buzz. A++
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for catarinamillsap
Member since 2017
THIS IS MY NEW FAV STRAIN, it's very unlifting!! Shit have you Energized and giggly af. If you depressed this the shit for you.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for aaronpaw
Member since 2015
really good get up and go strain.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for mattius457
Member since 2017
Definitely the best strain I have tried for depression so far. Not overwhelming and helps the anxiety roll away. Did not feel any paranoia at all but had some pretty extreme dry mouth. Will be hoping this is available regularly
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shotcaller2112
Member since 2015
Favorite sativa, very clean, talkative, mentally stimulating. 13 week flower tries ones patience but well worth the wait. Genetic excellence by ace seeds.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Malawi
Golden Tiger