HybridTHC 20%CBD

Malibu Marker

  • Malibu Marker effects are mostly calming.

    Malibu Marker potency is higher THC than average.

Malibu Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Malibu and Permanent Marker. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Malibu Marker is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Malibu Marker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Malibu Marker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Marker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Happy

Euphoric

Relaxed

April 26, 2024
Just picked up some from the dispensary honestly it taste just like permanent. Market can’t really taste the Malibu strain from root med Oklahoma City
Today
Great strain highly recommended 👌
