stock photo similar to Malibu Marker
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Malibu Marker
Malibu Marker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Malibu and Permanent Marker. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Malibu Marker is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Malibu Marker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Malibu Marker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Marker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Malibu MarkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Malibu Marker products near you
Similar to Malibu Marker near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Malibu Marker strain reviews2
Read all reviews
b........1
April 26, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
c........1
Today
Aroused
Euphoric