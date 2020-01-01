ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Mandarin Kush

A Kush spin on Ethos Genetics’ popular Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Kush crosses the classic with an OG Kush x Master Kush cross. The result is big, dense nugs that put out a creamy orange terpene profile backed by a spicy gas undertone. 

 

