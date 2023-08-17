Mando reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mando.
Mando strain effects
Mando strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mando reviews
r........e
August 17, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Honestly thought would just be another gimmick smoke. But for real I've suffered less thanks to Mando and even managed some gardening today. This is the way. 😅
e........e
September 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I´ve tasted a considerable amount of flowers and this one has a pretty good smell and taste, like if you´re at the forest. Nice harvest!