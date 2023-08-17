Mando is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Purple and Mango. Mando is named after the protagonist of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and it has a fruity, earthy, and skunky flavor profile. Mando is 17-21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mando effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mando when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and muscle spasms. Bred by unknown breeders, Mando features flavors like fruity, earthy and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mando typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mando may leave you feeling calm, cozy, and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mando, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.