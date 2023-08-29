Mango Dragon reviews
Mango Dragon strain effects
Mango Dragon strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
s........p
August 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
set my mind at ease and tasted sweet and delicious:)
j........9
August 19, 2023
Flavor is outstanding! I'm a recreational consumer and I rate stuff by its looks, smell, taste and if it was worth the cost. I bought a Hellavated .5mg disposable pen for $27 and it was absolutely worth every penny. Taste like mango on the inhale and peppery mango taste on the exhale. Can't rate this strain on the looks or smell cause I bought a disposable pen but between the taste and effects a 4.2/5
e........0
August 10, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
flavor is amazing, the mango taste on the inhale, and a mango peppery taste on the exhale.
N........n
October 6, 2024
Creative
Focused
Love this strain. Uplifted and focused high. Really solid hybrid for doing lowkey tasks or creative stuff
B........n
October 4, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
I’ve been smoking cannabis regularly for as many years as I can count. This here da bomb! New fav