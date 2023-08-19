Mango Dragon
Mango Dragon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Dragon. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Dragon is a fruity and spicy strain that delivers a high that’s sweet and fiery. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Mango Dragon is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Dragon effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mango Dragon when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Hellavated, Mango Dragon features flavors like mango, lemon, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mango Dragon typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can boost your mood and calm your body, Mango Dragon might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Dragon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
