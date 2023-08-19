Flavor is outstanding! I'm a recreational consumer and I rate stuff by its looks, smell, taste and if it was worth the cost. I bought a Hellavated .5mg disposable pen for $27 and it was absolutely worth every penny. Taste like mango on the inhale and peppery mango taste on the exhale. Can't rate this strain on the looks or smell cause I bought a disposable pen but between the taste and effects a 4.2/5