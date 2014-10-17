ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
201 people reported 1547 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 38%
Stress 32%
Depression 25%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Avatar for Lbo44
Member since 2019
I love this strain! You get this relaxed body high. Very smooth strain.
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for shxbz
Member since 2019
This is one of the strongest sativa's i've smoked and damn does it taste like mango's, i was mind-blown when i first smoked it. i had a couple of puffs but boy did it feel like i was tripping, it was for about an hour that it felt so strong but everything i did was heightened, i was walking and ever...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Murcy
Member since 2019
really tastes like mango and the first hit is mindblowing!!! 😵
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kretoszczury
Member since 2020
zajebisty bunio za 30zl z dowozem!!! kozak bunio
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for millerz0126
Member since 2019
absolute favorite for some reason puts me down worse than or better than should I say any indica I've ever had my favorite of all time you cannot get better than this in my opinion
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PinkParanoia
Member since 2018
Made me super interested in lots of things. Definitely added more to my ADHD but in a super enjoyable way. Everything was new fun and exciting. And texture/touch sensations are way better. It also reduced anxiety and made me a little more productive.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
Yeah so this was a great strain but the only issue I had was with the price it was just to expensive to really enjoy Florida Clubs charge way to much and it’s starting to look bad you figure they could charge street price or below for people following the law I just wish bud was more affordable hard...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for TheSecretSmoker
Member since 2019
Dence buds with a definite mango but earthy aroma, after smoking this in my bud bomb my body wanting to go do something but my eyes was telling me to sleep definitely a uplifting/energetic high but made my eyes very heavy overall a good strain definitely worth a try.
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted