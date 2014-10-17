We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This is one of the strongest sativa's i've smoked and damn does it taste like mango's, i was mind-blown when i first smoked it. i had a couple of puffs but boy did it feel like i was tripping, it was for about an hour that it felt so strong but everything i did was heightened, i was walking and ever...
Made me super interested in lots of things. Definitely added more to my ADHD but in a super enjoyable way. Everything was new fun and exciting. And texture/touch sensations are way better. It also reduced anxiety and made me a little more productive.
Yeah so this was a great strain but the only issue I had was with the price it was just to expensive to really enjoy Florida Clubs charge way to much and it’s starting to look bad you figure they could charge street price or below for people following the law I just wish bud was more affordable hard...
Dence buds with a definite mango but earthy aroma, after smoking this in my bud bomb my body wanting to go do something but my eyes was telling me to sleep definitely a uplifting/energetic high but made my eyes very heavy overall a good strain definitely worth a try.