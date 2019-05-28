Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
THIS IS THE SHIT GUYS. oh my god, the flavor was sooo nice and fruity (kinda like lemon and mango) that I couldn’t stop smoking. It got very soothing and it felt like I just CALMED DOWN-DOWN. Super nice high and i had like the deepest sleep ever, that was crazy! It felt like walking on clouds... lit...