Avatar for hasak69
Member since 2014
This is great strain,very sweet,ideal for allday smoke
Avatar for OrangeBifta
Member since 2019
An amazing happy high that keeps you in a good mood for hours
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for Ninosch
Member since 2019
THIS IS THE SHIT GUYS. oh my god, the flavor was sooo nice and fruity (kinda like lemon and mango) that I couldn’t stop smoking. It got very soothing and it felt like I just CALMED DOWN-DOWN. Super nice high and i had like the deepest sleep ever, that was crazy! It felt like walking on clouds... lit...
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Paddyc
Member since 2019
I’m fuckin stoned
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for csl4ever
Member since 2015
Excellent Smoke A+
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for TrillBlvd
Member since 2015
Light and smelly bud. A little light for my taste but still happy to have had it. Not heavy at all good for a throughout the day productive strain.
FocusedHappyTalkative