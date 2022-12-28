Mango Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
MSm
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Apricot
Apple
Grape
Mango Smoothie effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mango Smoothie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mango SmoothieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mango Smoothie strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Mango Smoothie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mango Smoothie products near you
Similar to Mango Smoothie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mango Smoothie strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
S........3
December 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Great for pain relief. Nice buzz without interfering with my day. I feel creative and organized about an hour in.
h........9
October 21, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I feel very happy
h........s
June 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
lovely high, very happy and feel very floaty.