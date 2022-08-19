Mango Smoothie reviews
Mango Smoothie strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Mango Smoothie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
l........y
August 19, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I went into the zone after smoking this, I deep cleaned my kitchen (after work) and stayed awake till 4 am.... If you need a strain to get you up and going without the limonene jitters that the lemons strains offer. This is the one!
S........3
December 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Great for pain relief. Nice buzz without interfering with my day. I feel creative and organized about an hour in.
h........s
June 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
lovely high, very happy and feel very floaty.
h........9
October 21, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I feel very happy