We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Quick, hard hitting cerebral effects that puts your head in the clouds before laying you down on one. Great for pain relief and stress. Very relaxing, euphoric smoke. Smells like candy and tastes like citrus rind.
Gives pain relief better than most. The Mangolicious cultivation was used to make a tincture. 4-5 drops sublingual, and about 10 minutes later the effects kick in. Relaxed, but still alert and able to function without the massive couch-lock feel.