ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mangolicious
  4. Reviews

Mangolicious reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mangolicious.

Reviews

4

Avatar for zitty1965
Member since 2018
Total relaxation after two long pulls. My shoulders fell to my hips and everything I was stressed about became clearer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for sayteekay
Member since 2017
Quick, hard hitting cerebral effects that puts your head in the clouds before laying you down on one. Great for pain relief and stress. Very relaxing, euphoric smoke. Smells like candy and tastes like citrus rind.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DrRich
Member since 2017
Gives pain relief better than most. The Mangolicious cultivation was used to make a tincture. 4-5 drops sublingual, and about 10 minutes later the effects kick in. Relaxed, but still alert and able to function without the massive couch-lock feel.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for clintonellissa
Member since 2017
one of the most intense, aggressive and speedy highs. Search for a long time but finally got out hands on some seeds and started growing. We have stock in South Africa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review