Mangolicious is an indica-dominant cross of Big Bud and White Widow. This cut expresses a tropical aroma and robust bud structure. It has a relatively speedy flowering time and a generous yield thanks to its Big Bud genetics. Mangolicious’s full-body effects and pleasant mango smell speak to potentially high levels of myrcene, a terpene known for its weighted “couchlocking” effect.
Reviews
4
Find Mangolicious nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mangolicious nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mangolicious
Hang tight. We're looking for Mangolicious nearby.