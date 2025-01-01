stock photo similar to Maracuya
Hybrid

Maracuya

Maracuya is a sativa-leaning cannabis strain bred by award-winning Esensia Gardens and made from crossing Lavender x Afgoo. This soothing combination of old school strains makes for a tropical and citrus profile, with strong pineapple, passion fruit, and cranberry notes. Maracuya has an intense body high for pain and anxiety with a hazy cerebral effect. It won both the Gold Outdoor and Best in California Terpinolene categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maracuya, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Maracuya

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Maracuya products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Maracuya near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Maracuya strain reviews1

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight