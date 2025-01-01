stock photo similar to Maracuya
Maracuya
Maracuya is a sativa-leaning cannabis strain bred by award-winning Esensia Gardens and made from crossing Lavender x Afgoo. This soothing combination of old school strains makes for a tropical and citrus profile, with strong pineapple, passion fruit, and cranberry notes. Maracuya has an intense body high for pain and anxiety with a hazy cerebral effect. It won both the Gold Outdoor and Best in California Terpinolene categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maracuya, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
