Hybrid

Marmalade

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Marmalade

Originally bred for its medicinal effects, Marmalade by Solstice is a hybrid cross of Blueberry Cheesecake and Sour Tsunami. This strain offers sweet notes reminiscent of wildflower honey and fresh berries. Its effects are similar to DJ Short’s Blueberry, expressing analgesic qualities alongside a heady, depression-zapping euphoria that can help you shrug off stress. Snap off this 1:1 CBD-rich cross to enjoy an intricate terpene profile coupled with relaxing physical effects. 

Picked this up at Mr. Bill’s grown by Freddy’s Fuego. Batch tested 20%/5% (thc/cdb), not the 1 to 1 as described here. Overall the high has been very level. Stress melts, aches eased, motivated energy, mild appetite, focus in a straight path, and yet maybe a little heavier than on my eye lids than a...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
After a session with this tasty strain I picked up from Always Greener in Redmond, I turned and tried to think if I'd closed the front door...eleven minutes later I kinda refocused and realized I was having a very intense argument with myself in my head that only stopped because I stood up from this...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
This strain is sweet and does exactly as it says it zaps your depression and helps alleviate stress levels.. It taste sweet and soft in the pallet with a nice heady skunk smell when smoked in flower form... I was having a episode and it helped me within 15-30 mins of smoking I was calm and able to t...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Great powerful strain, more cheese dominant in power, orange in taste.
ArousedHungryRelaxed
Picked up an Outdoor Grown Eighth from Telegraph Helath Center in Oakland, Ca. Sweet Herbal Smell with a hint of Spiciness. The Sour Tsunami defiantly overpowered the BB Cheesecake. Low doses gave me a surge of energy and creativity, while larger doses brought a happy euphoria (like a paranoia fr...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
